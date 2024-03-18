GSG Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 0.6% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.08 on Monday, hitting $285.24. 3,836,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,387,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

