GSG Advisors LLC Purchases 2,686 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Divergent Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,876,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 84,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IVV traded up $3.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $516.85. 10,258,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,626. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.09 and a fifty-two week high of $520.78. The stock has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

