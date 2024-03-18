GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,031,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,036,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. GSK has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. GSK’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

