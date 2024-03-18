Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) vs. Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Financial Review

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) and Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrier Companies and Guangshen Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrier Companies 2.77% 9.13% 3.25% Guangshen Railway N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Greenbrier Companies and Guangshen Railway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrier Companies 1 1 2 0 2.25 Guangshen Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.36%. Given Greenbrier Companies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Greenbrier Companies is more favorable than Guangshen Railway.

90.5% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Guangshen Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenbrier Companies and Guangshen Railway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrier Companies $3.99 billion 0.38 $62.50 million $3.34 14.51 Guangshen Railway N/A N/A N/A $0.13 1.61

Greenbrier Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Guangshen Railway. Guangshen Railway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenbrier Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Greenbrier Companies beats Guangshen Railway on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars. The Maintenance Services segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and downsizing; operates a railcar repair, refurbishment, and maintenance network; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts. The Leasing & Management Services segment offers operating leases and per diem leases for a fleet of approximately 13,400 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management and logistics, administration, and railcar re-marketing. This segment provides management services for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. It serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains. The company's freight transportation services comprise the transportation of full load and single load cargos, containers, bulky and heavy cargo, dangerous goods, perishable goods, and oversized cargos. It also provides railway network usage services; and other transportation services, such as railway operation, locomotive and passenger car leasing, passenger service, and luggage transportation services, as well as sells food, beverages, and merchandise on board the trains and in railway stations. In addition, the company is involved in the train repair, on-board catering, materials and supplies sale, goods sale, cargo loading and unloading, and other businesses related to railway transportation. Further, it offers warehousing, hotel management, and real estate construction services. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

