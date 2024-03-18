GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd Makes New $11.94 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,940,000. ServiceNow accounts for 1.9% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded down $35.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $743.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $421.50 and a one year high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $761.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $671.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.