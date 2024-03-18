Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $216.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

