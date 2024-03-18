Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Halma Price Performance
OTCMKTS HLMAF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. Halma has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56.
Halma Company Profile
