Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Halma Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLMAF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. Halma has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56.

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.