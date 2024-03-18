Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 22,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 230,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Insurance Group

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,495,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

Featured Articles

