Harrow Health (HROW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Harrow Health to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HROW opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after acquiring an additional 48,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harrow Health by 261.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,789,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Harrow Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,736,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 264,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

