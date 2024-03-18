Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Katerina Patmore Buys 114 Shares

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore purchased 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($192.80).

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Harworth Group Price Performance

Shares of HWG stock traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 132.60 ($1.70). 32,617,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. Harworth Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 136.50 ($1.75). The company has a market cap of £429.78 million, a PE ratio of -866.67 and a beta of 0.74.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

