Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 7.62. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.25.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Haynes International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

