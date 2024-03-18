HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 494,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,435. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

