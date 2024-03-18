HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 281.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGLS. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
