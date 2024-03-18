HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Clearside Biomedical
In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 444,444 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $599,999.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,495,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,295.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 47,814 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clearside Biomedical
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.