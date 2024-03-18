HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.56. 855,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,642. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 444,444 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $599,999.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,495,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,295.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 47,814 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

