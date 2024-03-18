Head-To-Head Analysis: POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) vs. Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Ebang International has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ebang International and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A POET Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Ebang International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ebang International and POET Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $11.35 million 4.47 -$43.89 million N/A N/A POET Technologies $4.43 million 54.39 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -13.20

POET Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ebang International.

Summary

Ebang International beats POET Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

