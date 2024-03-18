Head to Head Review: RealReal (REAL) and The Competition

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 24 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare RealReal to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.
Volatility and Risk
RealReal has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares RealReal and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RealReal
|$549.30 million
|-$168.47 million
|-1.89
|RealReal Competitors
|$2.07 billion
|$24.36 million
|-0.64
Profitability
This table compares RealReal and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RealReal
|-30.67%
|N/A
|-26.38%
|RealReal Competitors
|-29.81%
|-43.34%
|-12.72%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
49.6% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RealReal and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RealReal
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2.40
|RealReal Competitors
|117
|460
|367
|5
|2.27
RealReal presently has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.92%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 33.97%. Given RealReal’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
RealReal rivals beat RealReal on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
RealReal Company Profile
The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
