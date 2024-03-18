Head to Head Review: RealReal (REAL) and The Competition

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 24 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare RealReal to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

RealReal has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get RealReal alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealReal and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -1.89 RealReal Competitors $2.07 billion $24.36 million -0.64

Profitability

RealReal’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares RealReal and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -29.81% -43.34% -12.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RealReal and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 117 460 367 5 2.27

RealReal presently has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.92%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 33.97%. Given RealReal’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

RealReal rivals beat RealReal on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.