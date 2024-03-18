HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,643 shares of company stock worth $3,449,705 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY stock opened at $81.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.56. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 239.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

