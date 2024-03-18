HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Head-To-Head Review

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -13.46% -19.20% -9.91% DXC Technology -3.35% 19.00% 4.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and DXC Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million 2.17 -$6.68 million ($0.13) -7.06 DXC Technology $14.43 billion 0.26 -$568.00 million ($1.91) -10.84

HeartCore Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology. DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeartCore Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A DXC Technology 3 5 0 0 1.63

DXC Technology has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Summary

DXC Technology beats HeartCore Enterprises on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services. In addition, this segment provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as operates bank cards, payment and lending process, and customer experiences. The GIS segment provides security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. It also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improve the total cost of ownership. In addition, it markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

