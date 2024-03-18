Hedges Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $215,051,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in FMC by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in FMC by 58.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in FMC by 175.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 835,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,978,000 after acquiring an additional 532,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at FMC
In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FMC
FMC Stock Performance
Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.06. 2,212,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $125.20.
FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
FMC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.
FMC Profile
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FMC
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.