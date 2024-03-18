Hedges Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $215,051,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in FMC by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in FMC by 58.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in FMC by 175.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 835,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,978,000 after acquiring an additional 532,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.06. 2,212,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $125.20.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.