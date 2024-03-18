Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,815 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. UBS Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $99.12. 802,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,192. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.65. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.