Hedges Asset Management LLC Invests $479,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.21. 1,766,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,893. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

