Hedges Asset Management LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 24,570.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 11.4 %

NYSE LAC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,271,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,181. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

