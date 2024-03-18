Hedges Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,969,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,982,641. The company has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

