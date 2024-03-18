Hedges Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hedges Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,728,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after buying an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,612,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -32.27%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

