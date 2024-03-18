Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 10,900 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 356.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock worth $549,269,000 after buying an additional 11,843,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,205,000 after buying an additional 1,318,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $44,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.01. 6,786,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,582,608. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

