Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Hedges Asset Management LLC decreased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.53. 13,135,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,155,629. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.