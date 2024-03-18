Hedges Asset Management LLC Takes Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ON by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 816.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in ON by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of ONON traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,957. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.18.
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
