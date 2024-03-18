Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Issue $0.52 Annual Dividend

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the information services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

MOMO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,523,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,189. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $422.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

