Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

Hello Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $422.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

