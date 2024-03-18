Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 450,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,129,000 after acquiring an additional 66,157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,035. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.47.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

