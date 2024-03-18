Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 163,902 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III accounts for 0.9% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 26,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

