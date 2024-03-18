Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) SVP Sells $564,009.50 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,510. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average of $133.55. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $169.57.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Herc by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Herc by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Herc by 5.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

