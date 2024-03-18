Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $497.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

