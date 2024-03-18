Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Short Interest Update

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 572,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 613,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 51.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 397,664 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Financial by 3,419.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Financial by 1,585.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 270,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 254,391 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.22. 8,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,460. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $635.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 20.37%. Research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

