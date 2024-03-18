Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

NYSE:HSY traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,856. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $349,448,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hershey by 143.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after buying an additional 1,453,819 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

