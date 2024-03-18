Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 605.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,720,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,218,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 182,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

