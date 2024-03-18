High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from High Income Securities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of PCF stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
