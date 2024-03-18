High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from High Income Securities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PCF stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

