Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Up 14.9% in February

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the February 14th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 116.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after buying an additional 67,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $202.01 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $209.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.