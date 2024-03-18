Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

HIFS stock opened at $165.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.56. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $147.01 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,872.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

