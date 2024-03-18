holoride 24 Hour Volume Reaches $168,027.79 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, holoride has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $15.51 million and $168,027.79 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.02 or 0.05245146 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00091727 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003780 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0202023 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $133,572.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

