HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Joanne R. Harrell Buys 1,685 Shares

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) Director Joanne R. Harrell bought 1,685 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,667.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

HMST stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,598. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. Analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HomeStreet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1,460.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 172,221 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 47.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 140,357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 167.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 49.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.