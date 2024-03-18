Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 14th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Price Performance

HMC stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

