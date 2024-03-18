Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Honest in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock.

Honest Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:HNST traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.14. 1,077,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,413. Honest has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

In other Honest news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 21,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $68,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 534,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,168.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $148,937.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 965,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,296.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 21,152 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $68,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 534,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,168.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,295 shares of company stock worth $371,048. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honest

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Honest by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 149,711 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile



The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also

