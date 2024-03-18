Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,090,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 43,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $615,558,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,313,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,576,000 after buying an additional 310,079 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.
HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
