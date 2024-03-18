Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

HST has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 8,575,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506,007. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after acquiring an additional 850,003 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 339,113 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.