Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in February

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,300 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the February 14th total of 2,087,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,890.3 days.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HHUSF remained flat at C$2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.05.

Get Hua Hong Semiconductor alerts:

Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.