Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in February

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,300 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the February 14th total of 2,087,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,890.3 days.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HHUSF remained flat at C$2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.05.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hua Hong Semiconductor
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.