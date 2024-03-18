HUYA (HUYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HUYA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. HUYA has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HUYA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,652,000 after purchasing an additional 418,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,923,000 after buying an additional 1,220,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in HUYA by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HUYA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,754 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 938,335 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

