HUYA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,300 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 256% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,489 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in HUYA by 2,008.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in HUYA by 2,307.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,923,000 after buying an additional 1,220,158 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUYA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 993,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,318. HUYA has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

