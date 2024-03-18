Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Truist Financial

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $143.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on H. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.87.

H traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79, a PEG ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $159.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average is $121.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,443,525 shares of company stock worth $223,090,255. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

