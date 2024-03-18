Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,898,800 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 14th total of 6,388,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 157.9 days.

Hydro One Stock Down 0.3 %

HRNNF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,931. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

